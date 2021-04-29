2-1 victory in “First Division” – two strange goals set Man City against Paris Saint-Germain in the final round – sport

Manchester City won the first leg of the Champions League semi-final at Paris Saint-Germain 2-1.

The English turned 0: 1 deficit with two strange goals.

Thanks to the two away goals, ManCity has set up a very good position to start the second leg in Manchester next Tuesday.

In fact, Paris Saint-Germain seemed to control everything at his Parc des Princes: the French took a 1-0 lead, dominating the game in the grass, stopping almost any offensive attacks from the guests in their infancy.

But then was followed by a strange 7 minutes that completely turned the game upside down:

64. Minutes : Kevin De Bruyne’s cross from the half of the field bypasses friend and foe and also picks up PSG goalkeeper Keylor Navas. 1: 1 greatly clashes with the game’s path.

: Kevin De Bruyne’s cross from the half of the field bypasses friend and foe and also picks up PSG goalkeeper Keylor Navas. 1: 1 greatly clashes with the game’s path. 71. Min: ManCity awards a free kick from 20 meters. Parisians Leandro Paredes and Idrissa Gay in the wall open a gap when jumping, Riyad Mahrez hits directly through Navas and crosses it.

With their 2-1 lead, the “citizens” became better and better and finally implemented the “monopoly possession” goal of coach Pep Guardiola. After a very difficult tackle against Ilkay Gündogan, PSG midfield tracker Gueye had to leave the field red and take the last wind from his sails.

Paris Saint-Germain: Defensive Blows, Offensive Sins

Host Paris Saint-Germain dominated the first half in particular and “won” in terms of results: Marquinhos, CL’s top scorer from the service, hit a corner kick with his header (18th). The center back was already successful in the quarter-final against Bayern Munich.

Before that and after that, Paris Saint-Germain played one more match against pale English players. The swirling peaks around Kylian Mbappe and Neymar were almost unbearable even for one of Europe’s best defenses (29 out of 53 games this season were played for nothing). Fortunately for Guardiola’s forces, the French erred several times in the end.

Phil Foden had the town’s only noteworthy opportunity in the first deal: after a bug in the PSG building match, the youngster targeted a free standing 8m in midfield – and thus perfectly summed up English proficiency in the first 45 minutes.

Thanks to two away goals in the second half, Manchester had a thick cushion in the second leg. This will take place next Tuesday in Manchester.