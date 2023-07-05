Luxury cruise ship on the Rhine

The bar and dining room are on «Thurgau Gold».

The cost of the ship is 24 million francs

Thurgau Travel organizes river cruises in Europe and Asia. 35 ships are ready for this. MS Thurgau Gold is the fifth that the family business has built itself. The hull was manufactured in Serbia, and the Den Breejen shipyard in the Netherlands was responsible for the interior design. According to Daniel Pauli Kaufmann, the most expensive, most luxurious and environmentally friendly cruise ship costs 24 million Swiss francs.

The 87 cabins are between 14 and 23 square metres. There is a jacuzzi, sauna, fitness room, 2 restaurants and a bar with a maximum capacity of 182 passengers. Space is always an issue on river cruisers. MS Thurgau Gold is one of the largest representatives of its kind on the Rhine, measuring 135m in length and 11.40m in width – it couldn’t be wider because of the locks. Every centimeter is used vertically as well.