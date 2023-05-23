Mexico: Popocatepetl volcano spews ash – schools are closed

feared an outbreak Popocatépetl cough – Mexico shortly before the emergency Popocatépetl is one of the most active volcanoes in Mexico. For days now it has been spewing ash, steam and gas again. The state of Puebla has already taken several measures. updated May 23, 2023 at 10:35 am

The Mexican volcano Popocatépetl is already spewing ash and dust. In 2019 there was an amazing outbreak. Twitter/AFP

One of Mexico’s most active volcanoes, Popocatépetl, may be about to erupt.

For several days it spewed ash, gas and dust.

Air traffic has already been suspended in Puebla, and face-to-face instruction has been canceled in 40 cities.

due to increased volcanic activity Popocatepetl Face-to-face teaching has been canceled in many schools in central Mexico. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador announced on Monday that more than 7,000 soldiers are on standby in case surrounding towns are evacuated. The volcano has been spewing ash, steam and gas for days. In 40 cities and towns in the state of Puebla, there were no school classes on Monday, according to the local government. Gov. Sergio Salomon Céspedes wrote on Twitter that classes for more than a million students in the region are being held virtually.

Air traffic is also affected by volcano activity. State operator ASA announced Monday afternoon (local time) that the international airport in the city of Puebla will remain initially closed through Tuesday morning. The ash must be cleared from the runways and then the situation re-evaluated. There were also many flight cancellations and delays at Mexico City airport on Monday.

A plume of smoke over 1,600 meters high

The authorities had previously raised the alert level. According to the National Civil Defense, the new alert level is only one step away from the red alert level, where residents must be ready to evacuate. Evacuation routes and emergency shelter allocation will be reviewed on Monday. About 25 million people live within a radius of 100 km.

Popocatépetl with an altitude of more than 5,400 meters is one of the most active volcanoes Mexico. It is located 85 kilometers southeast of the capital, Mexico City. In the past few days, it has repeatedly emitted ash, steam, and gas. According to the Civil Defense, on Monday, a column of smoke appeared 1,600 meters above the crater.

With the daily update, you stay up to date on your favorite topics and never miss any more news about current world events.

Receive the most important information directly in your mailbox every day.

(DPO) View comments