In the Party Mood – Seven Essential Tips for a Perfect Summer Festival 2023 – Home

Lively music, cool drinks and warm nights outdoors. The festival does not need more. In order not to dampen the good mood, here are the best tips for packing and against hangovers.

1. Choose the right size of the tent

There is no room for fancy camping gear at the festival site. Criteria such as tent waterproofness and sufficient space are more important. Both of them, even if you think so, are not normal, as the “Kassensturz” test showed. Two-person tents are often very cramped and don’t leave room for luggage or not enough room for luggage. So: try it on beforehand—preferably when it’s raining, to be on the safe side when it comes to waterproofing.

2. A rain jacket is a must…

In addition to having a waterproof roof over your head, having a rain jacket in your luggage makes sense. For those who don’t have one in their toilet yet, “Kassensturz” has good news: “A good raincoat doesn’t cost a lot of money.”

3. Pack your rubber boots – or plastic bags

We all know that high temperatures and sunlight are not guaranteed in the (early) Swiss summer. But at the festival wisdom applies again: There is no such thing as bad weather, only bad clothes. If you don’t have rubber shoes or prefer shoes with more freedom of movement, you can also use flip-flops. Why not make a mistake about it? “Once you get wet, it doesn’t matter if you get wet,” philosophizes one Open Air St. Louis visitor. Gallen 2022. And the very optimists in white sneakers can wrap plastic bags around their shoes when the going gets tough.

4. Less baggage is more

In addition to everything you urgently need to pack, there are also some things that are simply better off at home. For example the seventh shirt, the second kilo of cooked pasta or the block with crossword puzzles.

5. Cool Beer Skillfully & Co

But there’s also real insider advice hidden beneath the unnecessary baggage. An old milk jug for cooling drinks. Tip from an OASG visitor: Dunk the milk jug slightly into the ground, fill it with ice cubes, put your drinks in and enjoy a cold beer throughout the festival.

6. Enjoy a wide range of food stalls

If you want to be on the safe side when it comes to eating, you can use meal prep throughout the festival. However, it is exciting to experience the cooking show. Even if something doesn’t quite suit your taste: variety is guaranteed. To put it in the words of SRF3 moderator Mäthu Schenk: “The harness is not just something for the ears, but also for the bag.”

7. Don’t give a hangover a chance

Headache and dizziness can really dampen your mood. So that the hangover does not bother you for a long time or, ideally, does not bother you at all, you can use some tricks in advance. If you prefer not to have an espresso with lemonade the next day, it is best to drink a glass of water with each alcoholic beverage. In addition, it may be effective not to wait until the next morning to take the sedative, but to take it before the first beer. Speaking of the next morning: A proper breakfast works wonders. Then you can save yourself electrolytes from the pharmacy.