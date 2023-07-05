A321 RA-73712: Estonia: No action required due to Aeroflot jet being in airspace

The Aeroflot Airbus A321 briefly entered restricted EU airspace. Because the reason was related to security, Estonia does not see the need to take action.

European Union airspace is closed to Russian aircraft. However, Aeroflot’s Airbus A321 briefly flew over Estonian territory on Sunday evening (July 2). The aircraft, registration number RA-73712, had avoided a thunderstorm over the Gulf of Finland on a flight from Moscow to Kaliningrad and then turned left. It penetrated the European country’s airspace for about five minutes.

In Estonia, they don’t want to make a big deal out of the accidental violation of sanctions against Russia. “Permission to enter Estonian airspace has not been formally requested, so the air traffic controller’s decision must be made in coordination with the Air Force and NATO,” a spokesperson for the Estonian Foreign Ministry told Aerotelegraph. However, he emphasized that it was a security measure.

Safety is the main task

“We are aware of this issue. According to our information, the Russian plane entered Estonian airspace because it was making a maneuver to avoid weather conditions.” “We are acting in accordance with our main task of keeping the airspace safe for all aircraft.”