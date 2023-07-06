A natural phenomenon in the sky: the super moon guarantees stunning images around the world

People around the world have been watching the first supermoon of the year since Sunday evening.

Superimposed: The orange-red super moon shines behind the torch of the Statue of Liberty in New York (July 2, 2023). Photo: Gary Hirschhorn (Getty Images)

Yellow and purple color play: The big moon rises near St Mary’s Lighthouse in Whitley Bay, England (July 3, 2023). John Fatkin (Imago)

Super Moon over Barnsley Town Hall, UK (July 4, 2023). Photo: Mark Cosgrove (Imago)

A supermoon occurs when the moon is at its closest point to Earth in its orbit and also during the full moon phase.

This July’s supermoon will reach its closest point at about 361,934 kilometers, 22,466 kilometers closer than usual. It appears about 6 percent larger and 12 percent brighter than a regular full moon. This is because the Moon’s orbit is not a perfect circle, but rather an ellipse, due to Earth’s gravity.

The full moon in July is called the Buck Moon, as male deer’s antlers are said to grow rapidly at this time of year.

Red-orange: The supermoon shines next to Hagia Sophia and the Blue Mosque in Istanbul (July 3, 2023). Photography: Erdem Shahin (Keystone)

Illuminated: The supermoon is seen through clouds over the Royal Liver Building in Liverpool, England (July 3, 2023). Photo: Peter Byrne (Getty Images)

The massive moon can also be seen next to the world famous pyramid of Khufu in Egypt (July 2, 2023). Photography: Ahmed Gomaa (Imago)

A pak moon lights up next to the 157-meter-high Cologne Cathedral on Monday evening (July 3, 2023). Photo: Henning Kaiser (Keystone)

He also presented stunning images in India: the super moon next to the Laxminarayan Temple in Jaipur (July 3, 2023). Photo: Vishal Bhatnagar (@Imago)

In Kansas City, USA, the supermoon was accompanied by early fireworks to celebrate National Day (July 3, 2023). Photo: Charlie Riddell (Keystone)

COMPETE FOR SIZE: The supermoon shines behind the Power and Light Building, a Kansas City landmark (July 2, 2023). Photo: Charlie Riddell (Keystone)

The moon appeared dark orange over Pont de Bercy in Paris (July 3, 2023). Photo: Stefano Relandini (AFP)

A commercial airliner flies toward the supermoon over Lake Michigan, US, Monday (July 3, 2023) evening. Photo: Charles Rex Arbogast (Keystone)

