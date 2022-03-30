London court proceedings: Boris Becker doesn’t know where the winner’s prizes are – Sports

It is a stressful and turbulent life that Boris Becker led for a long time. How many accounts does the former tennis star have, where are the properties kept in his name and where are the trophies he won? Baker has no idea, as he has stated multiple times.

On Tuesday, the 54-year-old had another opportunity to comment in detail on the allegations at Southwark Crown Court in London. In a firm voice, but visibly tense and tense, Becker often responds “that’s right” to what his attorney, Jonathan Laidlaw, had to say. That’s not true, replied the plaintiff, Rebecca Chalkley.

Attorney General Baker absolutely does not want to believe that he did not anticipate his bankruptcy. As early as 2015, the former Wimbledon winner was aware he was bankrupt, Chalkley said, citing a letter to the 54-year-old asking a bank to get millions of euros back. Baker replies that he is receiving too many emails and has not read the message.

It is too much for him. Once, the famous Wimbledon champion and tennis prodigy scratched his image. It often seems as though Becker is more respected in his new country of Great Britain, where he is popular as an expert in broadcasting tennis, than in Germany. Now he is on trial in London, of all the places where he has lived for years.

The indictment accuses the German of failing to disclose assets during her bankruptcy. Among them are many prizes and prizes in tennis, as well as real estate and accounts. The indictment consists of 24 counts. In theory, Baker could face up to seven years in prison.

He had already confirmed on Monday that financial questions are always left to his advisers and that he has not read any contracts. Baker earned a total of $25 million in prize money in his career from 1984 to 1999. There is nothing left. In 2017, a London court declared him bankrupt. That remains the case, Baker emphasized.

In a dark blue suit and white shirt, the 54-year-old followed his attorney’s instructions with great focus. Over and over he took a sip from a water bottle, sometimes pulling on his collar. Folders of files were laid out on the floor beside him, as he would review documents occasionally. His partner Lilian de Carvalho Monteiro sat diagonally behind him. Special questions are also raised in the process – among other things, it is about whether Baker bought his daughter Anna Ermaqua an apartment.

Baker often does not know what he really belongs to

On Tuesday it was about his parents’ home in Leyman, where Baker was registered as owner – without his knowledge, he claims. Other properties were also mentioned, according to the star athlete, he was also not sure about the property structure.

A similar picture appears for the accounts. That his parents opened an account in his name in 1989? “I’ve been busy traveling the world and playing tennis,” Becker said. It is not known why he has three US bank accounts in Belgium. They may have been opened as part of an advertising partnership.

Boris Becker with his girlfriend Lilian de Carvalho Monteiro on their way to their next court date. Photo: Zuma / imago

Mark Ford, the bankruptcy manager, would also like to receive several awards from Baker. The tennis star pulls the cups from access and accuses him of an indictment. Baker denies this. He just doesn’t know where the awards are. In general, it is not about the originals delivered on the field after the final.

Baker said agents or supervisors usually receive a much smaller replica. He himself was already on his way to the next tournament. “The awards themselves weren’t important to me,” he said. For him, the title itself was more important. Now he regrets this opinion. He assured that if he found the prizes again, he would hand them over immediately.

The attorney general wants to question Baker further this Wednesday. Then the jury decides the outcome. A decision is expected next week. (dpa)