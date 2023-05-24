Ice Hockey World Championships live on TV and broadcast

Homepage sports Sports from A to Z

Nicholas Kirk

Germany meets Switzerland in the quarter-finals of the Ice Hockey World Championships. This is how you see the game live on TV and in live streaming.

RIGA/TAMPERY — Germany’s ice hockey team capped a four-game winning streak on Tuesday (23 May) with a 5-0 victory over unchallenged France, making it their fourth consecutive world quarter-finalist. championship. There, national coach Harold Kress’ team will meet Switzerland on Thursday (25 May).

Germany v Switzerland – Memories of the 2021 quarter-finals are back

DEB’s selection from Tampere, Finland, will travel to Riga on Wednesday morning (24 May), where the match will take place in the Latvian capital. The Swiss, who have already completed the group stage in Riga, have drawn attention to themselves with victories against Canada (3: 2) and the Czech Republic (4: 2), as will NHL stars Denis Malgin, Nino Niedretter and Nico Hischer. Back in action, who had previously been rested for the last preliminary round match.

On the other hand, DEB will fondly remember their quarter-final duel against Switzerland in 2021, which will therefore be repeated. At that time, the German team made up for being 0:2 behind and advanced to the semi-finals with a victory after a penalty shootout.

Germany will meet Switzerland in the quarter-finals of the 2023 World Ice Hockey Championships. © Pavel Golovkin / dpa

Germany vs. Switzerland in the World Cup quarter-finals – the winner returns to Finland

Before the duel, captain Moritz Müller also refers to the coup two years ago: “Switzerland is up there with a strong team and has played a great tournament so far. But the past has shown that we can beat Switzerland – even in the decisive matches. We intend to do the same this time.” If the German national team emerges victorious from the match, they will have to return directly to Tampere, where the two semi-finals will be played on Saturday (May 27).

In the other quarterfinals on Thursday, the United States will play the Czech Republic, Sweden will play host nation Latvia, and Finland will play Canada.

DEB’s pick meets Switzerland in the quarterfinals of the Ice Hockey World Championships. The match will be held in Riga on Thursday 05/25/2023 at 15:20. We’ll show you where and how you can watch the game live on TV and stream.

Germany vs Switzerland: All information about the World Cup match on free TV

the Sports Sports Channel 1 Shows the duel between Germany and Switzerland Thursday, May 25, 2023 live and in full on free tv.

live and in full on free tv. the Transfer begins At 2.30pm with initial reports, W.L.L Open confrontation Then 3:20 p.m

Germany vs. Switzerland: World Cup match in MagentaSport live stream

MagentaSport shows the duel between Germany and Switzerland Thursday, May 25, 2023 directly and completely in the live broadcast.

directly and completely in the live broadcast. the moving in It starts at 2.30pm with initial reports, and the game starts at 3.20pm.

It starts at 2.30pm with initial reports, and the game starts at 3.20pm. However, in order to be able to follow the game on MagentaSport, a subscription is required. This costs €4.95 per month for Telekom customers with an annual subscription and €9.95 per month for customers without a Telekom contract.

Germany vs. Switzerland: Ice Hockey World Championship quarter-finals in live tape