World

Karl Lauterbach optimistic: “Omicron wave can be avoided”

December 13, 2021
Esmond Barker

    Health Minister Lauterbach: “Break the delta wave, protect yourself from the Omicron wave and push more waves away.”

    The SPD health expert was sworn in on Tuesday in the government of Olaf Schultz (left).

    It is believed that a booster vaccination is necessary.

    In the German Bundestag, it was decided on Friday to conduct a mandatory vaccination of medical personnel.

Karl Lauterbach (58) travels. As is often the case, the SPD politician spent Sunday evening with “Anne Weil” – for the first time as health minister. And the Harvard-trained epidemiologist isn’t in a bad mood despite the oomicron wave rolling in.

“To say something very clearly positive: Even with vaccines that do not target Omikron: According to the studies we have done so far, the vaccination is three times the protection at 75 percent,” Lauterbach told the Guardian. ARD . broadcast. This is very noteworthy.

