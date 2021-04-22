These countries are new to the federal risk list

The Federal Office of Public Health (BAG) updated its list of countries at risk of contracting the coronavirus on Wednesday. Starting May 3, Egypt, Argentina, Cape Verde Islands, Qatar, and Mexico will be included. As of Thursday, Malta, Monaco and the Maldives, but also Venice, Rome and the surrounding areas of these cities are no longer countries at risk.
In countries bordering Switzerland, the German federal states of Saxony and Thuringia remain on the list of countries at risk, and in Austria, the federal states of Burgenland, Carinthia, Lower Austria, Upper Austria, Salzburg and Vienna. In Italy, these are the regions of Puglia, Emilia-Romagna, Friuli-Venezia Giulia, Campania and Tuscany.
In Frankreich ist die Hälfte go Regionen auf der BAG-Risikoländerliste: Bretagne, Center-Val de Loire, Hauts-de-France, Île de France, Normandy, Nouvelle-Aquitaine, Occitane, Pays de la Loire und Provence-Alpes-Côte d ‘I visit.
The full list of risks can be found here (new areas are marked in bold):
The territory of neighboring countries
Germany:
- The state of Saxony
- Thuringia State
France:
- Brittany region
- Center area – Loire Valley
- Hauts-de-France region
- Ile-de-France region
- Normandy region
- New Aquitaine
- Occitanie Region
- The Pays de Loire region
- Provence-Alpes-Cote d’Azur region
Italy:
- The Puglia region
- Emilia-Romagna region
- Friuli / Venezia Giulia region
- Campania region
- Tuscany region
Austria:
- Burgenland County
- State of Carinthia
- County of Lower Austria
- County of Upper Austria
- State of Salzburg
- State of Vienna
States and territories *
- Egypt
- Andorra
- Argentina
- Armenia
- the two seas
- Belgium
- Bosnia and Herzegovina
- Brazil
- Bulgaria
- green head
- Chile
- Estonia
- Greece
- Jordan
- Canada
- Qatar
- Kosovo
- Croatia
- Kuwait
- Lebanon
- Lithuania
- Luxembourg
- Mexico
- the black Mountain
- Netherlands (Kingdom)
- North Macedonia
- Occupied Palestinian Territory)
- Paraguay
- Poland
- San Marino
- Sweden
- Serbia
- Seychelles
- Slovenia
- South Africa
- Tanzania
- Czech Republic
- Turkey
- Ukraine
- Hungary
- Uruguay
- Cyprus