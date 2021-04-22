These countries are new to the federal risk list

The Federal Office of Public Health (BAG) updated its list of countries at risk of contracting the coronavirus on Wednesday. Starting May 3, Egypt, Argentina, Cape Verde Islands, Qatar, and Mexico will be included. As of Thursday, Malta, Monaco and the Maldives, but also Venice, Rome and the surrounding areas of these cities are no longer countries at risk.

In countries bordering Switzerland, the German federal states of Saxony and Thuringia remain on the list of countries at risk, and in Austria, the federal states of Burgenland, Carinthia, Lower Austria, Upper Austria, Salzburg and Vienna. In Italy, these are the regions of Puglia, Emilia-Romagna, Friuli-Venezia Giulia, Campania and Tuscany.

The full list of risks can be found here (new areas are marked in bold):

The territory of neighboring countries

Germany:

The state of Saxony

Thuringia State

France:

Brittany region

Center area – Loire Valley

Hauts-de-France region

Ile-de-France region

Normandy region

New Aquitaine

Occitanie Region

The Pays de Loire region

Provence-Alpes-Cote d’Azur region

Italy:

The Puglia region

Emilia-Romagna region

Friuli / Venezia Giulia region

Campania region

Tuscany region

Austria:

Burgenland County

State of Carinthia

County of Lower Austria

County of Upper Austria

State of Salzburg

State of Vienna

States and territories *