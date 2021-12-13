World

Putin made money as a taxi driver after the end of the Soviet Union

December 13, 2021
After the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991, Russia fell into a crisis. That is why President Putin worked as a taxi driver for a short time.

  • Putin considers the collapse of the Soviet Union a “tragedy”.
  • So that the President of Russia had enough money, he worked as a taxi driver for a short time.
  • As Putin said, today he is not comfortable talking about his time as a taxi driver.

After the collapse of the Soviet Union, the Russians made money President Vladimir Putin Extra income with taxi rides.

The collapse of the Soviet Union was a “tragedy” for “most citizens”. Putin says in the Channel One movie about the history of Russia. The state news agency RIA Novosti published excerpts from this Sunday in advance.

It is uncomfortable for Putin to talk about him

Occasionally it should be during this time Income from private taxi rides Putin mentions it. “Sometimes I had to earn extra money.” He adds, “It’s embarrassing to talk about. To be honest, but unfortunately that was the case.”

before some Years ago it was Putin He described the fall of the Soviet Union as “the greatest geopolitical catastrophe of the twentieth century”. The Soviet Union was officially dissolved in December 1991.

