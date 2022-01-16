World

The introduction of 5G in the USA requires precautions for the Boeing 787

January 16, 2022
Esmond Barker

    A Boeing 787 on its way to land.

    The introduction of 5G has raised safety concerns about the Boeing 787 in the United States. It’s all about landings.

    The Federal Aviation Administration said Friday if the runway is wet or snowy at airports with 5G service, additional precautions will have to be taken.

The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has ordered special procedures to land a Boeing 787 long-range “Dreamliner” due to safety concerns due to the introduction of the new 5G mobile communications standard.

