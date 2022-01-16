The introduction of 5G in the USA requires precautions for the Boeing 787

The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has ordered special procedures to land a Boeing 787 long-range “Dreamliner” due to safety concerns due to the introduction of the new 5G mobile communications standard.
The Federal Aviation Administration said Friday if the runway is wet or snowy at airports with 5G service, additional precautions will have to be taken.
1010 machines are affected all over the world
Machines may require a longer braking distance. The reason is that the radio-frequency band of the new high-speed Internet for mobile phones can hamper some aircraft electronics in the landing position.
According to the Federal Aviation Administration, 137 machines were affected in the United States and 1,010 worldwide. Given the potential risks to aviation, the authority has already succeeded in urging US mobile telecommunications giants AT&T and Verizon to delay the introduction of 5G at airports, which was already scheduled for January 5, by two weeks. (SDA)
