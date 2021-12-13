Trump critic Chris Wallace is leaving Fox News for CNN

1/4 Anchor Chris Wallace is leaving Trump’s Fox News channel. Wallace himself was always critical of Trump.

“I’m ready for a new adventure,” the 74-year-old said surprisingly Sunday at the end of his weekly programme. “Fox News Sunday”. CNN has announced that Wallace will be the provider of its planned streaming service CNN+, which will go live in the first quarter of next year.

Wallace was respected as a freelancer despite his service at Fox News. Trump and his supporters have repeatedly attacked the mediator because, in their view, he made a highly critical report. Wallace also moderated the first debate before the US presidential election between Trump and eventual election winner Joe Biden last September. Trump then accused Wallace of being “controlled by the radical left”. CNN is openly critical of Trump in the polarized American media world.

