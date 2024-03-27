Jung von Matt Limmat launched a cryptocurrency fragrance for PostFinance

Since February, PostFinance has been offering its clients the opportunity to trade cryptocurrencies. With “Le Crypt Eau de Parfum,” Jung von Matt Limmat promotes PostFinance’s new cryptocurrency offerings in an unconventional way.

Jung von Mat Limat accompanied the launch of PostFinance cryptocurrency trading with a campaign. The brand's first communicative fragrance was launched a week ago with the specially created 'Le Crypt Eau de Parfum'.

“Encryption for every nose”

With its mission to inform the whole of Switzerland about its new cryptocurrency offering as a bank for all, PostFinance has reached its communication limits. Meta and Google prohibit advertising the purchase of cryptocurrencies on social media, where there are large numbers of interested people. The idea for “Le Crypt Eau de Parfum” was born out of the realization that our online target group was very interested in perfumes. When asked via AI what cryptocurrencies smell like perfume, perfumer Uwe Manas was tasked with turning the answers into a fragrance. This made it possible to advertise “cryptocurrencies for every nose” on social media. Interested parties then clicked on the landing page via social ads, where the fragrance and the link to the cryptocurrency offer could be found.

Successful perfume



PostFinance's cryptocurrency perfume has attracted great interest: according to the information, “only a few of the 1,000 bottles are still available for free at selected PostFinance branches.” Many of the limited edition bottles are now up for auction on the Ricardo website.

“What impressed us about the fragrance idea is that it made a supposedly complex topic accessible. This makes Le Crypt Eau the perfect discussion starter for all PostFinance clients and new clients, regardless of whether they have been dealing with cryptocurrencies for a long time or only recently became interested in cryptocurrencies.” Just,” says Cynthia Hoffman, campaign manager at PostFinance.

Dominik Magnusson, Creative Director at Jung von Matt Limmat, adds: “It is great luck for a creative team when clients decide on unconventional ideas, thus opening up new horizons in communication. In this case, the development of the fragrance also made sense in terms of content. Because the fragrance is able to bring together Bringing the most diverse aspects of a complex topic into one experience.

The main campaign aims to build trust capital

The cryptocurrency launch campaign has also been running in classic formats – OOH, DOOH and programmatic – since the beginning of the week. This is primarily about reducing fear of communication and building trust capital. Headlines like “Finally Crypto Without Nerd Talk” or “Finally Crypto for the Mainstream” or “Finally Crypto Without the Darknet” emphasize that with the help of PostFinance, cryptocurrency trading has become truly safe and uncomplicated for everyone.

The campaign has been visible across Switzerland since Monday. Le Crypt Eau de Parfum was launched a week ago.

