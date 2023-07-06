Naraka: Bladepoint: Switching to free play next week

Naraka: Bladepoint has been available on PC since 2021, and players will follow on Xbox Series X/S in 2022. Now it’s the warriors’ turn to finally be on PlayStation 5. NetEase will soon port the game to Sony’s console as well. But that’s not all, in the context of this the title should also become free.

Naraka: Bladepoint is a traditional battle royale at its core. Here 60 opponents fight for victory. What makes the game from NetEase special is that the combat system is very close to real martial arts. However, you not only hit it for close combat, the developers also give you firearms and with a grappling hook you are much more mobile than representatives of other species.

Naraka: Bladepoint was released on PC in 2021 and will be rolled out to Xbox Series X / S in 2022. So far, Sony’s disciples have only looked at the tube. But that fact will change on July 13, 2023. As announced by NetEase, the game will be released on this date for PlayStation 5.

But this is not the only milestone in the history of the title. Also announced by the developers, Naraka: Bladepoint’s financing model will change to free-to-play on July 13th. Of course, this applies to all versions. In any case, no one can complain about the lack of success, because as announced by NetEase, the game smashed 20 million fighters on its second birthday.

There are also a lot of in-game events, for example, a new game mode with “Capture the Spirit Well” awaits you. In this, two teams of twelve athletes compete against each other. It is important to take certain points on the map. You can also expect the new heroine Tessa as well as many other mini cosmetic items and specials.