The Vizio 65-inch 4K QLED TV is cheaper than ever at Best Buy

You can capture the Vizio 65 inch M Series TV (M65Q7-H1) in 4K For only $ 580 at Best Buy When you log in with your My Best Buy account is free. Otherwise, it’s $ 600. This model regularly costs $ 700, and today’s offer is good considering its size and specs. Not many TVs at this price point will be worth your money, but this one features a QLED panel that delivers more accurate contrast and colors than a standard LED.

It also has four HDMI 2.0 ports with support for FreeSync variable refresh rate (up to 60Hz in 4K). Vizio is already announcing support for HDMI 2.1 here, but check out the site Ratings Test this model deeply He claims that even after a recent firmware update, all of its ports are limited to HDMI 2.0 bandwidth.

Vizio has a large offering of TVs, and the M-series is one notch lower than the high-end P-series TVs, which are pretty good overall. Vizio’s OLED sits above them all, although if you’re on a budget the M-series model discounted today is definitely not flabby.



The seemingly never-ending deal to Apple’s AirPods Pro still occurs in Woot. Down from about $ 200 at other retailers, you can trim them for $ 190. We’ve written about this deal a few times already, but in case it’s the first time you’ve seen it, this model only sold less once, over the Black Friday weekend at Walmart for $ 169.



On amazon, You can get a one-year subscription to Microsoft 365 services For $ 100 ($ 40 off), it includes a $ 40 gift card to Amazon. This is a family membership, offering Office apps on PC, macOS, and mobile devices, plus cloud storage for up to six people for a year. Something to keep in mind: This is an auto-renewing membership.