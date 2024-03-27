One UI 6.1 update brings Galaxy AI to many other Samsung Galaxy devices – Samsung Newsroom Germany

With the latest One UI 6.1 system update, Samsung is expanding a significant portion of Galaxy AI functionality to last year's Galaxy series — and it's free. Starting March 28, users of the Samsung Galaxy S23 series, including the Galaxy S23 FE, Galaxy Z Fold5 and Flip5 models, and the Galaxy Tab S9 series, will have access to an AI-powered mobile experience.

“With the rollout of the One UI 6.1 update, we continue to work towards our goal of making Galaxy AI features available to more than 100 million Galaxy users worldwide during 2024,” said Mario Winter, Vice President of Marketing at Samsung Electronics Germany. “From now on, users of the Samsung Galaxy S23 series, Samsung Galaxy Z5 series and Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 tablets can use Galaxy AI features such as Live Translation.”1 and interpreter functions or get creative with generative image editing.

With the rollout of the One UI 6.1 update, Samsung is expanding the number of mobile devices that can use Galaxy AI capabilities to nine more models.

Galaxy AI – Productivity booster

Galaxy AI features allow users to enjoy a seamless mobile experience and high efficiency in everyday tasks on AI-powered models and within the Samsung ecosystem. Among other things, search actions are performed through Circle to Search with Google2 It's now also simplified on Galaxy S23 series devices, including the S23 FE, Galaxy Z Flip5, Galaxy Z Folg5 as well as the Galaxy Tab S9 series: Search results are generated intuitively by simply circling content on the screen. Features like Notes Assistant3 Allow users to create summaries and translate notes. Browsing assistant4 It keeps users up to date, for example, by creating summaries of news articles. With transcription assistant5 Meeting recordings can be easily transcribed and summaries and translations created. Live Translation translates phone calls into voice and text in both directions and in real-time, making it easier for users to make hotel reservations or restaurant reservations.

Unleash your creativity

Through Galaxy AI functions, Samsung provides its users with numerous opportunities to develop their creative potential, both during and after taking photos. With generative editing function6 Galaxy AI-enabled Samsung devices can easily change the size, position or orientation of objects in photos to get the desired composition. With editing suggestion function7 Users can enhance their recordings quickly and easily. Instant slow motionVIII Creates additional frames for slow motion videos to capture action-packed moments without having to take multiple shots.

