Dark Action RPG inspires the community

If you like Souls-like RPGs and also enjoy Metroidvanias, you should definitely take a look at this new addition to Steam. The first user reviews are great.

Ender Magnolia: Bloom in the Mist with 97 percent positive reviews on Steam

Metroidvania action RPG Rarest Magnolia: Bloom in the Mist It is a sequel in the spirit of Metroidvania like Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Knights, which has managed to build a real fan community since its release in 2021. Both games impress with one thing Depressing art stylecomparing Ender Lilies to games like Hollow Knight and other Soulslikes.

Part 2, Ender Magnolia: Bloom in the Mist, is only available in… Early access It has been released and is not yet fully playable, but it has already impressed fans. Especially these ones Dark fantasy atmosphere The players seem to have excelled at it.

interest? Watch the trailer for Ender Magnolia: Bloom in the Mist.

What awaits you in Ender Magnolia: Bloom in the Mist

As players on Steam are revealing, Ender Magnolia: Bloom in the Mist seems to do almost everything a little better than its predecessor. The gameplay will reportedly be faster, and fans are hoping it will be the same A beautiful and sad story, as in the predecessors. In the story, she accompanies Lilac, who can heal a homunculi affected by insanity.

Ender Magnolia is set in it The miserable land of smoke, which once blossomed with endless magic and gave birth to the Homunculi. But the toxic smoke that rose from underground caused the monkeys to become ill and aggressive. Only voices like Lilac can save the creatures and the empire now.

Unfortunately, you can currently only play a few hours of Ender Magnolia: Bloom in the Mist. But if you don't want to wait for the full release, You just should See predecessors Under Lilies (Watch on steam).

