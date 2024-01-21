January 22, 2024

Jonas Lenher wins Canada – Fanny Smith fourth

Jordan Lambert January 22, 2024 2 min read

Jonas Lenher made it to the finals for the first time this season. Lenher took his fifth World Cup win with a stunning finish. The 34-year-old initially battled for second place. Chairman Wilmsmann already seemed unapproachable.

But then, thanks to his perfect line choice, Lenher suddenly gained enormous momentum and moved into the lead. In 2021, Lenher finished second overall in the World Cup. He was sidelined the following season with a knee injury. He also did not participate in the 2022 Olympics in China.

“I didn't think too much and it paid off. I had a good line and good speed,” said Jonas Lenher. He announced that he would celebrate the win, “maybe have a little beer with his teammates.”

Alex Fiva missed the second final of the weekend due to a fall. The third semi-final lead from the previous day was ahead of Lenherr among others. But he fought with Austrian Tristan Dukats.

In the women's race, Fanny Smith's second podium place in less than 24 hours slipped away in the final meters of the race. After third place the previous day, Vaudois again advanced to third in the final, but had to be overtaken by Canadian Brittany Belen.

Hannah Schmidt was the biggest beneficiary of the loss of Swedish dominant Sandra Naslund. Näslund pulled out of Saturday's tournament before the semifinals due to problems with his operated knee. She did not compete again on Sunday.

The Canadian also won the second race ahead of France's Marielle Berger Sabatel. In doing so, he extended the overall World Cup lead he took on Saturday. Not sure how bad Näslund's knee is.

See also  First World Cup for Canada since 1986 - After long wait, Miller wants to surprise Canada - Sports

The next race is next weekend in St. Moritz, host of the 2025 World Cup, with qualifying on Saturday and the knockout races on Sunday.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Today in live stream: German hockey team against Great Britain

January 21, 2024 Jordan Lambert
3 min read

A touch of Canada and the Himalayas for Steinheim

January 21, 2024 Jordan Lambert
2 min read

Insects: Researchers: Cicada Floods in Central and Southeastern America

January 21, 2024 Jordan Lambert

You may have missed

2 min read

Current National League – Kloten also wins the second derby – Langnau wins thanks to two shorthands – Sports

January 22, 2024 Eileen Curry
4 min read

List shows the healthiest fruit in the world – surprises first place

January 22, 2024 Faye Stephens
2 min read

FSR 3 with frame generation in two other games using Unreal Engine

January 22, 2024 Gilbert Cox
2 min read

The central and southeastern United States is expecting a massive flood of cicadas

January 22, 2024 Esmond Barker