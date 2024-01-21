Today in live stream: German hockey team against Great Britain

As of: January 21, 2024 at 1:04 pm

German hockey world champions head to Paris for Olympics The national team did just as the German Hockey Association (DHB) women booked their ticket to France with a comfortable 4-0 (2-0) win over foreigners Pakistan in the semi-finals of the qualifiers in Oman. Thursday.

Sunday's final in the sports program

Tom Krambusch (11th) and Nicklas Wellen (40th) scored from a penalty corner. Team National coach Andre Henninghall, who faces Great Britain in Sunday's game-changing final, has qualified.

Top striker Whelan (17th) and Justus Weigand (39th) scored further against Pakistan from the game with a dream goal.

Wellan: “We showed all our quality today”

“We are simple happily“Today we secured our ticket” A prolific striker and double goalscorer, Whelan said with a satisfied expression: “Everyone expected us to win in Germany – and we did. But when you're playing in a semi-final against Pakistan, it's not easy. We showed all our quality today, especially defensively.”

Germany, who reached the semi-finals of the eight-man tournament as group winners, dominated the game from the start and gave the world number 15 few chances.

Scud clouds wound up Olympic qualification

The only worry is a serious injury to striker Christopher Schutt, who was named the World Young Player of the Year in 2013 and 2015. He bent his left knee during the attack and left the field in severe pain. A diagnosis is still pending, but exciting, he recently started after a break from studies Team I'm back, maybe a long break.

Just hurt “Bitter, what will it be” said Krambusch, who scored the goal. He added: “You can certainly take a critical look at the schedule – we play five games in seven days.”

A successful qualification was considered a requirement TeamIn early 2023, the world title was surprisingly won. Germany missed out on their first chance to book a ticket to Paris in August – finishing a disappointing fourth at their home European Championships in Mönchengladbach.