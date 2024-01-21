January 21, 2024

Today in live stream: German hockey team against Great Britain

Jordan Lambert January 21, 2024 2 min read

As of: January 21, 2024 at 1:04 pm

German hockey world champions head to Paris for Olympics The national team did just as the German Hockey Association (DHB) women booked their ticket to France with a comfortable 4-0 (2-0) win over foreigners Pakistan in the semi-finals of the qualifiers in Oman. Thursday.

Sunday's final in the sports program

Tom Krambusch (11th) and Nicklas Wellen (40th) scored from a penalty corner. Team National coach Andre Henninghall, who faces Great Britain in Sunday's game-changing final, has qualified.

Top striker Whelan (17th) and Justus Weigand (39th) scored further against Pakistan from the game with a dream goal.

Wellan: “We showed all our quality today”

“We are simple happily“Today we secured our ticket”A prolific striker and double goalscorer, Whelan said with a satisfied expression: “Everyone expected us to win in Germany – and we did. But when you're playing in a semi-final against Pakistan, it's not easy. We showed all our quality today, especially defensively.”

Germany, who reached the semi-finals of the eight-man tournament as group winners, dominated the game from the start and gave the world number 15 few chances.

Scud clouds wound up Olympic qualification

The only worry is a serious injury to striker Christopher Schutt, who was named the World Young Player of the Year in 2013 and 2015. He bent his left knee during the attack and left the field in severe pain. A diagnosis is still pending, but exciting, he recently started after a break from studies Team I'm back, maybe a long break.

See also  ECJ in EU Air Passenger Rights Regulation - Possible Compensation for Air Delays Outside the EU!

Just hurt “Bitter, what will it be”said Krambusch, who scored the goal. He added: “You can certainly take a critical look at the schedule – we play five games in seven days.”

A successful qualification was considered a requirement TeamIn early 2023, the world title was surprisingly won. Germany missed out on their first chance to book a ticket to Paris in August – finishing a disappointing fourth at their home European Championships in Mönchengladbach.

These teams have already qualified for the Olympics
Men Women

France

France

Netherlands

Netherlands

Australia

Australia

Argentina

Argentina

South Africa

South Africa

India

China

Germany

Germany

America

Japan

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

A touch of Canada and the Himalayas for Steinheim

January 21, 2024 Jordan Lambert
2 min read

Insects: Researchers: Cicada Floods in Central and Southeastern America

January 21, 2024 Jordan Lambert
1 min read

German ski freestylers miss out on finals in Canada

January 20, 2024 Jordan Lambert

You may have missed

4 min read

James Webb Telescope: A gravitational monster has been discovered in a young galaxy

January 21, 2024 Faye Stephens
2 min read

Slalom in Kitzbühel: Linus Strasser wins, Daniel Yule takes third place

January 21, 2024 Eileen Curry
2 min read

UnInstaller 12 (full version) is free today only

January 21, 2024 Gilbert Cox
2 min read

A TikToker cleans the dirtiest apartments in the world and goes viral

January 21, 2024 Esmond Barker