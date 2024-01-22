January 22, 2024

Storm “Isha” rages in Ireland and Great Britain

Jordan Lambert January 22, 2024 2 min read

Dublin/London. In Ireland, storm Isha left at least 170,000 homes, farms and businesses without power, according to media reports. The “Irish Times” reported on Sunday evening, citing the electricity supplier.

The Irish Coast Guard has urged people to stay away from the coast due to the storm. He shared a video from the port city of Dun Laoghaire via an online platform where the strong waves can be seen in the video:

Flight cancellations and traffic chaos

According to the Irish Times, airlines at Dublin Airport had canceled at least 148 flights by Sunday evening. Train and bus services were also disrupted and many trees fell on the roads.

The storm also caused some shaky landings at London's major airport, as videos posted on the X Platform (formerly Twitter) show:

Various trains were overcrowded due to stormy rains causing traffic jams.

Weather warnings are in place across the UK as Storm Isha hits the UK from the Atlantic, bringing strong winds and rain and possible tornadoes.

Meteorologists warn of damage to homes and buildings, downed trees, power outages, flying debris, high tides and even flooding in some places. A weather warning is in place for parts of the UK until Wednesday afternoon.

RND/dpa/ost

