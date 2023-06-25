Is Harry Kane doomed to stay with Tottenham forever? Bayern Munich, Manchester United and Real Madrid are looking elsewhere

The captain of the Three Lions is one of the best goalscorers of his generation. But he can’t find a club to match his quality.

England’s Manchester City players emerged within the international ranks last week, feeling a little shaken up but with three more trophies under their belts.

As usual, Harry Kane arrived without a trophy. He only had one special feature with him: as he became England’s record scorer, he made special records with him to thank his teammates for their support. This goes to show how happy Kane is with personal trophies – because he’s not allowed to celebrate trophies.

For the past two years, Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy has refused to hand over the striker to Manchester City. How could it be there, Ken could now imagine to himself.

But he also continued to score goals for Tottenham, scoring an impressive 30 goals this season in the Premier League – by the way, Erling Haaland “only” had six more goals.

Therefore, the 29-year-old is still one of the best strikers of his generation and deserves to play in a better club. But the options are gradually running out this summer.