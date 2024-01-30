International science meets in St. Gallen

Through the Collegium, HSG wants to contribute to solving the major challenges of our time. The HSG Foundation is ensuring private financing for the project. This is on the right track.

The major social challenges of our time are characterized by a high level of complexity.

Therefore, sustainable solutions can only emerge through interdisciplinary collaboration. For this purpose, St. Gallen brings together leading scholars and emerging, critically-minded young researchers from all over the world (called “Fellows”) who intensively address a specific question for several months each year.

They are supported in their work by figures from business, politics, art and society. Direct and transparent transmission of research results to managers and society is of the highest priority. For this purpose, great emphasis is placed on contemporary and innovative communication of results. The first collegium will meet in St. Gallen in the fall of 2025.