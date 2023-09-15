Hurricane Lee heads towards North America, Hurricane Margot leaves the Azores and heads towards Europe

Hurricane Lee is currently listed as a Category 2 hurricane and is located about 600 kilometers south-southwest of Bermuda. It is expected to maintain its strength initially and with a northwesterly and then northerly track, reach coastal areas of Maine and Atlantic Canada along with New Brunswick, Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island as a Category 1 on Saturday. Lee is a major cyclone that formed on September 5 as a tropical depression in the waters between West Africa and South America. Lee became a hurricane on September 6. There is danger from high tides and strong currents. Rainfall of up to 100 liters per square meter could cause flooding from the East Coast of the United States to Atlantic Canada. Wind gusts of 100 kmph or more are possible. Reading Tip: Areca and Amasia – supercontinents bring ice ages or global warming

Hurricane Lee is expected to hit the northeast coast of the United States and Canada on Saturday. DV nwi, dpa, uncredited

Category 1 Hurricane Marcotte is located west of the Azores, but will move slightly there, slowly weakening and unlikely to threaten any land. However, there is a risk of high tides and dangerous currents in the Azores. Swimming and water sports activities are life-threatening and should be avoided. Since the Azores belong to Portugal, at least one hurricane has little impact on Europe, even if it is far from the mainland. But what was not yet may yet be. As Germany shows signs of a change in weather next week, it will be windy. Whether the Hurricanes play a role there remains to be seen. See also Canada: Mass grave discovered at Aboriginal boarding school Reading Tip: Fall should play a little more soon

Hurricane strength is measured using a scale developed by meteorologists Herbert Saffir and Robert Simpson. A Category 1 hurricane can reach speeds of 153 kilometers per hour

Category 2 applies up to 177 kmph

Category 3 up to 208 km/h

Category 4 up to 251 km/h

A maximum category 5 hurricane with winds of more than 251 kilometers per hour carries the risk of catastrophe. Hurricanes often gain strength as they move over the ocean. They quickly lose their strength over land due to the lack of warm, moist air masses.

If you’re interested in other weather, climate and science topics, you’re in good hands at wetter.de. We can also recommend a 7-day weather trend with a weather forecast for the coming week. It is updated daily. If you want to see further into the future, the 42-day weather trend is an option. Let’s see what’s coming in the coming weeks. We recommend our wetter.de app to never miss any weather on the go Apple And Androiddevices.