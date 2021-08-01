Hundreds of employees at two San Francisco hospitals have tested positive for COVID-19

At least 233 employees at two San Francisco hospitals have tested positive for COVID-19, most of whom were fully vaccinated but contracted the delta variant.

More than 50 cases have been discovered among workers at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital, Lockejun Day. He told the New York Times, in one. Saturday. Of the people who test positive, about 75 to 80 percent have been fully vaccinated.

The University of California, San Francisco Medical Center (UCSF) reports that 183 employees have tested positive for the virus and 153 of them have been fully vaccinated as of Friday, the New York Times reports.

Most of the infections were reportedly of the highly contagious delta type, which has spread in the United States as the predominant COVID-19 strain.

Two of the injured UCSF Medical Center employees have been hospitalized, according to The Times.

None of those who tested positive at San Francisco General have been hospitalized, Day told the newspaper, and most infections have caused mild to moderate symptoms. Asymptomatic cases were also identified through contact tracing.

Hill contacted both hospitals for comment.

Day told the newspaper that cases would be much worse if employees were not vaccinated.

“We’re concerned right now because we’re seeing a boom here in San Francisco and the Bay Area,” Day said. But what we’re seeing is pretty much what the data from vaccines have shown us: You may still get COVID. But when you get it, it’s not bad at all.”

The city of San Francisco has ordered workers in high-risk workplaces such as hospitals to be vaccinated against the coronavirus by September 15. In an infection detection statement, UCSF Medical Center said it was “redoubling our efforts to protect our employees. This includes that all staff and trainees must adhere to the new vaccination mandate throughout the UC-Covid-19 system, with limited exceptions to medical or religious exceptions.”

The cluster of cases in San Francisco hospitals comes with growing concerns about the delta variant, especially as the nation’s vaccination rate has stabilised.

Cases of penetration or infection found in fully vaccinated individuals are still rare in the United States

The data shows that of the more than 164.2 million people who were fully vaccinated, only 125,682 violations were reported in 38 states. Compiled by NBC News.

The network said this figure is less than 0.08 percent.