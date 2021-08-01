Joe Biden congratulates Switzerland on its national day

US President Joe Biden (left) warmly congratulates Switzerland on its National Day. Federal President Guy Parmelin received a corresponding letter from the US Embassy in Bern. Keystone (archive photo)

US President Joe Biden congratulated Switzerland on its national day. Federal President Guy Parmelin received a corresponding letter from the US Embassy in Bern, writing “SonntagsBlick”.

In the letter, Biden sent his best wishes to the Swiss Confederation. The 78-year-old US president has highly praised Switzerland. Switzerland is a good friend and partner of the United States, says Biden’s official papers Sunday Show Posted.

“Our nations are united in our shared democratic values, our respect for the rule of law and our commitment to protecting human rights, but also by our close trade and economic relationships,” Biden continues.

The US president openly praises Switzerland’s good offices in Iran, where federal diplomats have been working to protect US interests for 40 years. Biden thanks again that Switzerland hosted the summit between him and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Geneva. Switzerland makes an invaluable contribution to global diplomacy and peace.