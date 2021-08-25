entertainment

Great Britain approves a charter flight for animals from Kabul

August 25, 2021
Ulva Robson

  • 1/2

    Ricky Gervais supports Operation Astronomy. (Archives)

  • 2/2

    About 140 dogs and 60 cats, as well as animal shelter workers, will be evacuated with the flight.

“If he comes with his animals, we’ll find a place for his plane,” British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace wrote on Twitter on Wednesday of Paul Farthing, a former soldier who took care of a dog and cat shelter in Kabul.

NOSED employees obtained visas

READ  Afghan military plane crashes in Taliban-controlled Uzbekistan

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *