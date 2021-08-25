Great Britain approves a charter flight for animals from Kabul

1/2 Ricky Gervais supports Operation Astronomy. (Archives)

2/2 About 140 dogs and 60 cats, as well as animal shelter workers, will be evacuated with the flight.

“If he comes with his animals, we’ll find a place for his plane,” British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace wrote on Twitter on Wednesday of Paul Farthing, a former soldier who took care of a dog and cat shelter in Kabul.

NOSED employees obtained visas

Farthing now wants to use a chartered plane to enable about 140 dogs and 60 cats, along with his Afghan staff and their families, to leave the country. According to Farthing, the British government had already issued visas to all NOSED employees and their family members on Monday. There are a total of 68 people.

Defense Secretary Ben Wallace doesn’t want animals to be a priority

Wallace announced on Tuesday that he “would not prioritize animals over the desperate men, women and children who knock on the door.” For this, the defense minister had to come under heavy criticism from animal rights activists. Now came the turning point.