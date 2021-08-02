Taliban advance in Afghanistan

NSIt seems more and more that bleak predictions about the course of things in Afghanistan will come true. The Taliban advance continues. They even penetrate into areas where they were not present before. Airports must be closed, major cities are under attack. The US military has cautiously said the Taliban have “strategic momentum”. They expand influence and control.

Even if one can understand the reasons for the US withdrawal – a withdrawal that NATO partners will inevitably join – the Biden government still bears at least part of the responsibility for further developments: in the end, they handed Afghanistan over to the Taliban. Perhaps her support for the government in Kabul will not prevent her ouster.

Other countries will also feel the consequences, in the region and beyond: in the form of new refugee flows, the export of Islamism and instability. This also belongs to the final balance sheet. In Germany, debate has begun about whether deportations to Afghanistan are still possible or whether they should be halted. And the municipalities are already worried about what might happen to them – memories of 2015 are still fresh. moral? Everyone who intervenes militarily must have serious reasons for doing so. He takes responsibility for a long time.