Huawei launched the Watch GT 3 and Watch Fit mini

With the Huawei Watch GT 3 and Watch Fit mini, the Chinese tech giant’s smartwatch and fitness tracker portfolio continues to grow.
The basics in brief
- Huawei launched the Huawei Watch GT 3 and Huawei Watch Fit mini.
- The cost of the smartwatch: the 42 mm version costs 229 Swiss francs, and the 46 mm version costs 249 Swiss francs.
- The fitness tracker is available without a prescription for 109 francs.
Huawei Watch GT 3
The Huawei Watch GT 3 represents the next generation of the Huawei GT, the 46mm version offers up to 14 days of battery life, and the smaller 42mm version offers up to seven days. Supplied charging station Charge the smart watch Inductive, without any cables. The stainless steel case and 2.5D glass back offer special protection against scratches and damages, according to Huawei in a press release.
The rotating crown of the Huawei Watch GT 3 is completely new on board, and can be used to navigate through applications even with wet hands, for example when swimming.
The new TruSeen5.0+ sensor has also been installed. This measures health data such as pulse, asleep and oxygen saturation Even more accurate than its predecessor, according to Huawei.
Five satellite systems
There are more than 1,000 training modes, including 12 outdoor training sessions, including: running, mountaineering, hiking or skiing. GPS supports five satellite systems: Galileo, Beidou, GPS, GLONASS and QZSS.
In the event of a rapid drop in air pressure, the pre-built barometer can be used Storm Warn.
Listen to music and make phone calls
The watch is also the perfect companion in everyday life. In this way, up to 500 songs can be saved directly on the watch. So the user can do it smart phone For a gym session at home. When connected via Bluetooth, calls can also be made or received, or through preset calls newsletter to reply.
Huawei Watch GT 3 will be shipped from December. Variant 42 mm costs 229 FrankenVersion 249 mm 46 mm Franken.
Dai Huawei Watch Fit Mini
With Huawei Watch Fit mini, the company introduces a new fitness tracker with smart functions. Available immediately and costs 109 Franken. It comes with a slim design and a battery that lasts up to 14 days.
Weight: 20 grams only. The touch screen comes in a vertical format 1.47 inches with a resolution of 194 x 368 pixels. Also on board: continuous oxygen saturation measurement, remote camera release, music control, stress measurement, cycle calendar, and much more.
