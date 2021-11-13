Power Off Function: iPhone 13 Pro Macro mode should become easier

If the topic is about the iPhone 13 Pro’s auto macro mode and then walks around again, the viewfinder image shakes. After the software update, the automatic camera switching can be turned off to take close-ups for macro and video shooting.

The switch is only slightly hidden under Settings > Camera > Auto Macro. Change in 15.2 Beta 2 makes processing according to a report from 9to5Mac easier. This enables auto macros to be turned on and off in the Camera app.

Content recommended by editor At this point, you will find external content from YouTube that completes the article. You can view and hide it again with a single click. External content I agree to display external content to me. This allows personal data to be transferred to third parties. More about this on our site data protection.

We’re assuming Apple knitted this functionality with a hot needle and we didn’t initially think users would be annoyed with auto macro switching.

Your opinion is needed

Are you going to buy the iPhone 13 Pro or the iPhone 13 or are you going to skip the new models this time around? Can you justify your intentions and then write us a message in the comment fields below this article, we are very curious.