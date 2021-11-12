Discovery of a black hole hidden in star clusters

Researchers have discovered a new black hole. It is the first time that a black hole has been detected outside the Milky Way using this method.
The basics in brief
- A new black hole has been discovered in the Large Magellanic Cloud.
- The relatively small singularity has only 11 solar masses.
- Astronomers deduced the location based on its effect on the motion of the star.
European Southern Observatory (ESO) outside Milky Way Discover a new black hole. This was achieved with the help of the Very Large Telescope (VLT) in northern Chile. Astronomy scientists Locate the black hole based on its effect on the motion of the star in its vicinity.
This star, in turn, was part of several thousand stars The massive star cluster NGC 1850. It is located in one of our neighboring galaxies, the “Large Magellanic Cloud”. This is about 160,000 light-years away from us.
This is the first time that a black hole has been found outside the Milky Way in this way, according to the Innovations Report.
Researchers now hope for the future More black holes To be able to discover with the same methodology. This is necessary so that we can one day deduce the origin of these singularities.
A black hole consists of ‘only’ 11 solar masses.
An existing black hole is relatively “light”, consisting of only 11 solar masses. A star with five solar masses revolves around it. Similar black holes have already been discovered in other galaxies. Here, however, a different approach emerged: instead of approaching the black hole based on the behavior stars, the X-ray light emitted by the singularities was collected.
X-rays are emitted when a black hole swallows material. In addition, gravitational waves can help infer the location of the black hole. Gravitational waves arise when black holes collide with each other. Or when colliding with neutron stars.
But black holes cannot always be detected in this way. Stefan Drisler, a member of the research team from the University of Göttingen (d): “The vast majority can only be detected through movement.” So black holes will run in the path of those around them stars A subtle but demonstrable effect. “So we can find it with very sophisticated tools.”
