Hohe Börde power outage currently 08/26/2023: current disturbances in the power grid

And in Hohe Borde, there was a power outage on Friday around noon in the postal code 39167. You can read all the information about the power outage in Hohe Börde, which has been around since August 25, 2023, and what you can do now here on news.de

Breakdowns and maintenance in the Hohe Börde are up to date

In an average home in Saxony-Anhalt, power supply problems occur for only 17 minutes a year. Most of the time we talk about locally limited LV disturbances only. The German electricity grid generally works very well, and this also applies to the Hohe Bord. According to Störsauskunft.de, there is currently a message for the city of Hohe Börde. This is an entry from the power grid operator Avacon Netz GmbH for a single error. In the following overview you will find all information about crash reports in the region.

The following breakdowns are currently available on August 26, 2023 in Hohe Börde

Power grid operator Avacon Netz GmbH is registered in the region On Schnarsleber Weg (within a radius of about 1 km) in Irxleben, Hohe Börde in the administrative district “Hohe Börde” (postal code 39167, Börde) disturbance. To date, no resident has explicitly reported impairments. It is said that the problem has existed since 08/25/2023 at 12:23 pm, and technicians are currently trying to solve it. It is not yet known when the bug is expected to be resolved. Unfortunately, the network operator did not provide any further details about the outage.

(Last update: 08/26/2023, 01:51)

Reporting a power outage in Hohe Börde: how to contact the responsible network operator

First, a malfunction in the electrical system is not always an emergency. Only call the police or fire brigade emergency numbers in case of an emergency. Instead, first try to see if the problem is only in your apartment, eg because one of the fuses in your fuse box has blown. If not, go to your energy company’s Incident Reporting page and report the incident there.

Here you will find the Avacon Netz troubleshooting hotline.

Power outage, now what? How to behave correctly

If you find problems with your power supply, this may have various reasons. However, there are some measures you can take to fix the problem yourself. Many times this is not an electrical fault at all, and in most cases the circuit fuse is blown for protection reasons only. Therefore, first check your fuse box to see if the fuse has blown there. If so, disconnect all consumers that may be the cause and turn the fuse back on. If the problem is not resolved, there is a high probability of damage to the power line in the circuit. At this point, you should consult a specialist. If the power outage extends beyond your home, the power grid may already be down. Power outages alone are not an emergency! Do not call the emergency numbers of the police or fire department directly. Instead, contact your energy supplier.

By comparison: regional differences in power grid disturbances

Outages in the power grid happen from time to time, even if they are mostly regional and only temporary. And in Germany, a lot of efforts are being made to ensure an uninterrupted power supply. Statistically speaking, German households have to live without electricity for an average of less than 20 minutes per year. In the UK it is already more than an hour per year, and in some European countries like Poland or Italy it is more than 3 hours.

A comparison of federal states by the Federal Grid Agency shows that the main figures for outages range from 9 to 19 minutes. Rhineland-Palatinate (about 19 minutes annually) and Brandenburg (about 17 minutes) top the list, followed closely by Saxony-Anhalt (16 minutes). On the other hand, Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, Hesse, Bavaria, Berlin and Schleswig-Holstein suffer the least blackouts (about 9 minutes each).

