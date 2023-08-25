Michael Windler has to go to court: he faces this punishment

He has long been in the crosshairs of German justice. It is now known that Michael Windler will have to appear in the Dinslaken District Court at the end of October. But there are problems.

As reported by RTL, pop singer and conspiracy theorist Michael Windler is due to appear in the district court in Dinslaken on October 24. This process revolves around “assistance in thwarting enforcement in connection with bankruptcy in two cases” (File No: 3 Cs 785/19 (143 Js 181/16)). The 51-year-old faces a suspended sentence of up to six months.

But there appeared to be problems with handing over the summons to Michael Windler — and there have been for a long time. A court spokesperson told RTL: “A date has been set. However, the first summons was unsuccessful because it was found that the address known here was incorrect.” It is for this reason that the authorities in the United States of America are now involved. Michael Windler lives in Florida with his wife, Laura Mueller. They moved there in the spring, so they have a new address.

It has long been known that Michael Vendler has financial problems in Germany. And in April 2020 he told Bild: “At the moment I am officially insolvent.” It was said at the time that he had “a tax debt of more than one million euros”. It is said that he has not paid this until today.

Already wanted with an arrest warrant

In June 2021, it was reported that he was wanted under an arrest warrant. He should have appeared at the Dinslaken District Court at that time, but he did not. Wendler himself finally denied it on his Telegram channel.