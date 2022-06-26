Maintenance work in Ellwangen (Jagst) on 27 June 2022: This work has been announced on the power grid

Maintenance measures were announced on Wednesday morning in the Neuenheim district of Ellwangen (Jagst). Power failures can occur, at least temporarily. All information on power grid repairs in Ellwangen (Jagst) on 06/22/22 and where to expect a power outage can be found here at news.de

Power outage and maintenance in Ellwangen (Jagst) currently

In an average home in Baden-Württemberg, problems with the power supply only occur for about 13 minutes per year. The German electricity network works very well, and this also applies to Ellwangen (Jagst). According to the Störsauskunft.de portal, there is currently a maintenance report for the city of Ellwangen (Jagst). The responsibility lies with the regional power grid operator Netze ODR GmbH. All the detailed information about potential and current network problems can be found here in our overview.

Planned maintenance work for Netze ODR

On June 29, 2022 at 08:00 am in the region Ferdinand-Porsche-Straße in Neunheim, Rattstadt, Ellwangen (Jagst) in the administrative district “Administrative Community Ellwangen (Jagst)” (postal code 73479, Ostalbkreis) Routine maintenance was carried out on behalf of Netze ODR GmbH. According to the company, the work will be completed by 29.06.2022 at 2:30 PM. There may be disturbances in the meantime. A direct report from the network operator is not available.

(Last update: 06/27/2022 01:24)

Reporting a power outage in Ellwangen (Jagst): Who is responsible in the event of a failure?

You must have one power outage If affected, keep calm and check if the fuse in the fuse box has blown due to overload, for example. Do not immediately report a power outage to the police or rescue coordination centers of the fire brigade, as most of the time it is not an emergency. So the correct address is your power supply.

Here you can find the error information from the network operator Netze ODR.

Information for those affected in a troubled area

If you or even a larger area is affected by a power outage, the authorities recommend the following: In such a situation, it is important to be aware of the situation in your area. Check the media, listen to local radio stations, or read online. Here at news.de you will always find the current situation in your city. Only in exceptional emergencies, please call the emergency numbers 110 (police) and 112 (firefighters). If the error is not widely known, report the details to your power grid operator. Reduce your consumption of electricity and water to a minimum. Finally, in the event of long-term failures, inquire about the locations of information centers set up by the authorities.

Blackout Scenario: When the Big Crash Comes

The dependence of modern societies on electricity is now very high. We’ll notice it right after a widespread power outage. Communication sources such as TV and internet are no longer working, and our cell phones can no longer be used after a few hours. Traffic lights and EC devices are down, and hospitals are running on emergency power. Already in the first days after the collapse, serious health problems appeared in medical facilities and broiler farms, water and waste disposal collapsed. Food reserves are gradually running out in supermarkets and private households. In this critical situation, panic increases among the population and crime also increases. After about a week, even the last of the big data centers have to give up. In this worst-case scenario, German nuclear power plants are in danger of super-failing, as adequate cooling of the reactors can no longer be guaranteed.

+++ Editorial note: This text has been created on the basis of current data with the help of artificial intelligence. If you have any comments or questions, please contact [email protected] +++

