HITMAN 3 – New trailer for the Pride Season expansion

On May 10th, Pride Season 2 continues and Season 2 of HITMAN 3’s Seven Deadly Sins DLC DLC! Players dive deep into the mind of Agent 47 and unlock new themed weapons, a stylish new suit and a new escalation mission in Chongqing – The Pride Profusion.

HITMAN 3 is the final chapter in the “World of Assassination” trilogy and takes players on an adventure-filled journey around the world, featuring a variety of sandbox locations. In this game, Agent 47 returns as a ruthless hitman to take on the most important tasks of his career.

Each site in HITMAN 3 is incredibly detailed and offers plenty of room for creative solutions to the assignments. There are a number of ways players can take to complete their missions, as the game world responds to everything they do. This is made possible by the award-winning Glacier Engine, which gives the incredible game world of HITMAN 3 an unmatched degree of creative freedom and replayability.

Anyone playing the earlier parts of the HITMAN series can “import” the locations from these first two games into HITMAN 3, which basically means that all of the 20+ sites from the entire trio end in one game.

Square Enix sells boxed versions of HITMAN 3 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X / S, Xbox One, and PC. These are available in online stores and in well-stocked retail outlets.

