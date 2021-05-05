Tech

Announcing the stylish “art of rally” racing game for PS4 and PS5

May 5, 2021
Gilbert Cox

Indie developer Funselektor (Absolute Drift) announced today that the popular indie car racing game Art of Rally will be arriving on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 this summer.

The PlayStation version of Rally’s Art will contain all previously published updates for the PC version, including the next major update called “Kenya Update,” which will be released at the same time as the console release.

With a Metacritic rating of 80 and over 2000 reviews on Steam (“Very Positive”), the art of racing combines complex and realistic driving physics with a simple and elegant aesthetic that embodies the golden years of rallying.

About modernizing Kenya:

  • 6 new challenging levels in stunningly beautiful locations, including Mount Kenya and Lake Victoria

  • 1 new race track

  • 4 new cars

  • 2 new songs

  • Zebras, giraffes and elephants !!!!!

About the art of gathering

  • Try the best years of rally in career mode

  • 61 legendary rally cars from the 1960s, 1970s and 1980s, Group B, Group S and Group A

  • 60 race tracks in Finland, Sardinia, Norway, Germany and Japan

  • Daily and weekly challenges with leaderboards

  • Image and playback modes for sharing screenshots

  • Ghost Race: Test your limits and beat your highscore

  • Vroooooooooooooom

