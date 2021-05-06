For fans of Mass Effect: Legendary Edition

Before launching “Mass Effect: Legendary Edition,” BioWare and Electronic Arts did a few fan work.

Prior to the launch of Mass Effect: Legendary Edition, BioWare and Electronic Arts were releasing a variety of fan content, including a full audio video, a dedicated main art editor, and free bonus content. BioWare has created a web interface where players can create their own master art for “Mass Effect: Legendary Edition”: “New and old Shepard players can choose their teammates, morals and backgrounds to create their own panels, create custom master art and share it with friends or via social media.” Alternatively, the random number generator can compose one of billions of possible outcomes. These images can be downloaded in multiple formats including 4K and are also available in the protective cover format for easy access to copies of the game. ” The web interface is Here To exist.

BioWare has also put together an extensive 88-track music video with music from the three parts of the trilogy. The video contains three special images created especially for the occasion. New song “Resynthesis” is also included. There are great songs from the “Mass Effect” soundtrack. Here To listen to.

Finally, BioWare publishes some additional content that was previously only available through premium versions of “Mass Effect 2” and “Mass Effect 3” and can now be downloaded for free. The download contains 88 pieces of music from the entire trilogy including “Resynthesis”, 2 digital art books, 2 digital comic books, and digital lithographs of Normandy in action. This content can be rewarded Here It has been downloaded. “Mass Effect: Legendary Edition” will be released on May 14, 2021 for PC, Xbox One and PlayStation 4.