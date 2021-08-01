Google is Officially Pairing Stadia and Chromecast Controllers for a $100 Deal

Google recently sold a bundled Stadia console and Chromecast 2020 bundle as a promotion for a limited time. But How did you discover it 9to5GoogleNow the company has made the pair a permanent package it calls the “Play and Watch” package.

For $99.99, you can get both the console and the streaming dongle. This is a savings of $19 compared to purchasing both products separately. Google is also promoting the Chromecast Ethernet Adapter as a recommended accessory; If you want the best Stadia experience ever, this is probably a smart buy – and it only costs $9.99 ($10 off) when you buy it with the bundle.

In order to erase the old Chromecast Ultra as a disc, Google is downplaying it Stadia Premiere Edition package Back to $79.99. I would definitely recommend the newer Chromecast with Google TV on the older device. A richer and more immersive streaming experience on the latest device. But if you only use it as a gateway to Stadia, the $79.99 deal might be worth it.

Remember that Google’s game streaming service Now supports selected Android TV Also products. So, if you have a TV running this software, all you need to get started is a Google controller or a compatible third-party Bluetooth gamepad.