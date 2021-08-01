The game show features combat and more

The new King’s Bounty 2 trailer showcases the battle and decision making in the sequel to the legendary saga.

In the sequel to the classic 20-year-old game, players with three playable characters, all with their own background story and decorations, will be in Kings Bounty 2 Discover the Kingdom of Nustria.

Developer 1C Entertainment has now released a new trailer for the game that introduces the combat system, decision-making, and mission design.

Fighting the enemy with brute force in combat is not always the best solution. Choosing and using magic can make a big difference. Equipping different items, managing units, and choosing different skills also brings benefits.

Choices affect how the game’s story develops. Like Prince Adrian, for example, you have to storm the castle, although talking to the guards is the easiest way. This changes the course of the story accordingly.

Or ally with dark forces who offer you killers to support you in battle. The way in which the souls of the dead are satisfied also changes the course of history.

King’s Bounty 2 Show



King’s Bounty 2 will be released on PlayStation 4 on August 24, 2021, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/SNintendo Switch and PC version.