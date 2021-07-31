Microsoft Flight Simulator: More PC gamers after Xbox release

Microsoft Flight Simulator has been available on Xbox since July 27. However, at this point, the number of players on PC has increased for everything.
The basics in brief
- Since Tuesday, you can explore the virtual airspace of Flight Simulator on Xbox.
- At the same time, the number of PC players is growing.
- The reason is probably a new update that brings many changes and improvements.
owner Xbox Series X / S . game consoles She has new opportunities to explore the world since Tuesday. Because on July 27, Microsoft Flight Simulator debuted away from PC.
It had good results dir xbox version Not only for the console itself, but also for the PC: the number of players in Microsoft Flight Simulator immediately increased. PCGames reports numbers from Steam.
On the other hand, it is likely that the reason is the release itself and the attention it has received flight simulator So. The most important reason comes from the PC version itself.
This has been enriched by an update that on the one hand brings new changes and improvements to the game.
On the other hand, it has a performance boost. This makes the game smoother overall – the gaming experience becomes more authentic and impressive.
