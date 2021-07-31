The gameplay trailer introduces new features for the first time

The new branch of the FIFA series at the beginning. With a new trailer for the game, EA is showing off what fans can look forward to.
The basics in brief
- FIFA 22 will be released on October 1.
- A new gameplay video gives an insight into what has changed.
- Fans can look forward to more realistic animations and tactics.
Like every year it is on the first of October The new part of FIFA in the shelves. To fill the time until then, he has she Sports have now released the first game trailer for Fifa 22.
This year, great importance is attached to the next generation technology of HyperMotion. You have to make sure that two teams provide as much realistic movement as possible on the field. An algorithm is used to calculate how a player should behave in a particular situation and is transmitted dynamically.
For the next generation only
In addition to the developer Advertise in the trailer too much New animation Like never before. The hypothetical Messi controls himself more realistically than he did the year before.
The gameplay trailer for FIFA 22.
It should be noted that many of these features are only available in the next generation and google Stadia versions of the game are implemented.
