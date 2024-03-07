Historic success in the UK charts | GQ Germany

Queen members still alive today may be “really enjoying” this: 33 years after the British rock band led by singer Freddie Mercury, who died in 1991, released its “Greatest Hits” album, it broke a record. Historic sound barrier in the UK charts. As announced by the official chart company responsible, Queen's “Greatest Hits” has sold for the six millionth time in Great Britain.

“Greatest Hits”: Best-selling album of all time

Queen's Greatest Hits was the best-selling album in the UK charts even before it reached the six million mark, but you'll have to let this record melt in your mouth: statistically, the record can be found in one in four British households. Featuring classics like “We Are the Champions,” “We Will Rock You,” “Bohemian Rhpasody,” and “Another One Bites the Dust.” In all, the album was in the UK charts for over 500 weeks and its sales temporarily increased year on year, especially at Christmas.

“Who would have thought?”

Two of the founding members, guitarist Brian May and drummer Roger Taylor, are still alive today, and are very happy about their chart record: “Great news, no great news from the Official Charts Company,” the BBC quoted them as saying. Brian May said. We want it all, thank you to those who have supported us over the years and we hope we can continue to serve you.” Roger Taylor added: “Amazing. Who would have thought that? And it's all thanks to the British public. Thanks! great honor.”

Queen drops ABBA and The Beatles to second place

Time will tell if Queen's Greatest Hits record will last forever. They currently hold ABBA with “Gold” and The Beatles with “Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band” on Distance. About 5.1 million albums of both albums were sold over the counter. On the other hand, Queen Adele may be dangerous. She has sold 4.7 million copies of her album “21” since 2011 – in just three years.

In Germany, the best-selling album of all time doesn't even come close to six million. The front runner is Herbert Grönemeier's “Mensch” from 2002, which has sold 3.15 million copies. Phil Collins followed with “…But Seriously” from 1989. With record sales of around three million, he is ahead of Herbert Grönemeyer, who sold an impressive 2.75 million copies of “4630 Bochum”.

