A new generation of rescuers: US channel Fox picks up a remake of Baywatch

Successors to David Hasselhoff and Pamela Anderson have been secured. Fox has acquired the rights to a “Baywatch” revival. The channel promises an “action-packed reboot” with a “new generation of rescuers.” The original producers are there.
The new version of “Baywatch” is taking shape. According to American media reports Fox has acquired the rights to reboot the cult '90s series. An update to “Baywatch” had been discussed for a long time, but after the lukewarm theatrical version with 51-year-old Dwayne Johnson from 2017, the idea faded. It took until spring 2023 “Deadline” has been reported completed. The magazine reported that a reboot of the series was on the way and that a broadcast partner was being sought. And now Fox has hit.
