“House of the Dragon” Season 2: We Finally Go! This is known about the new episodes

The dragon is loose again! As HBO has now announced, filming for the second season of “House of the Dragon” has finally begun. Here you can find out which actors are back and what is already known about the new episodes.

The second season of House of the Dragon stars Emma Darcy and Matt Smith again. Image: Image Alliance/dpa/PA Media | Ollie Upton/Hbo

Fans were looking forward to this. After the dramatic end to the first season of “House of the Dragon,” it’s finally getting underway. As announced by the creators of the hit series, production for the next season has officially begun.

“House of the Dragon” Season 2: Filming has begun

“House of the Dragon is back. We’re thrilled to be posing for pictures with members of our original family again, as well as the new talent on both sides of the camera,” Showrunner Ryan Condal said in a press release. anticipating the next season of “House of Dragons,” says Condal.

Sequel to “House of the Dragon”: this is known so far

The Game of Thrones spin-off series, which chronicles the events leading up to the beginning of the fall of House Targaryen, premieres in August 2022 to rave reviews. We tell you what is already known about the second season of “House of the Dragon”.

First cast details! These cast members are in the second season of “House of the Dragon”.

According to the official HBO press release, the second season will feature famous cast members such as Matt SmithAnd Olivia CookAnd Emma DarcyEve Best, Steve Toussaint, Fabian Frankeland the return of Ewan Mitchell, Tom Glen Carney, Sonoya Mizuno and Rhys Ifans. Also in the cast: Harry Colette, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Via Saban, Jefferson Hall, and Matthew Needham. However, these fan favorites are leaving the series.

When and where did filming for the second season of House of the Dragon begin?

In April 2023, HBO confirmed that production for the second season had begun at Leavesden Studios in the United Kingdom. Filming will also take place again in the south west of England. One of the most important locations in the House of the Dragon: House Velaryon. The lock on the tidal island of St Michael’s Mount is still used for this purpose. It is located approximately 366m from the village of Marazion in Cornwall.

Who is directing House of the Dragon Season 2?

As part of the Warner Bros. Discovery Access Manager Shadows, which gives directors the opportunity to sit in and direct one episode of the WBD series, HBO announced in a press release that up-and-coming directors B. Tate will each direct an episode of the new season.

In addition, co-creators George R.R. Martin and Ryan Condal will serve as executive producers, along with Sarah Hess, Alan Taylor, Melissa Bernstein, Kevin De La Nuet, Lonnie Perister, and Vince Girardis. Condal will act as showrunner.

How many episodes will House of the Dragon season 2 contain?

high Delivery time The new season will be slightly shorter than the first season at eight episodes. While the first season of the “Game of Thrones” prequel had ten episodes, the next season will be much shorter. As Deadline speculates, this may have something to do with Warner Bros.’s current austerity measures. Discovery, which has already put several formats under fire. According to an HBO spokesperson, the decision was made for story reasons. Additionally, the long-term plan and possible third season likely played a role in the decision.

When will the second season of House of the Drago be released in Germany?

HBO has yet to announce an official release date for the second season. However, Deadline reports that the new episodes are set to premiere in the summer of 2024. However, this also depends on how long shooting and post-production will take. In Germany, new episodes of “House of the Dragon” will be broadcast on the Sky pay-TV channel.

Will there be a third season of House of the Dragon?

Although HBO has yet to officially open a third season, Deadline reports that a third season is already “planned.” The series’ makers are said to be planning a total of four seasons of the first “Game of Thrones” spinoff. So it will be interesting to see how things play out for Rhaenyra, Daemon and Alicent Hohenturm, and Ser Kriston Kraut and Co.

He follows News.de already in FacebookAnd TwitterAnd pinterest And Youtube? Here you will find the latest news, the latest videos and the editors’ direct line.

sba/hos/news.de