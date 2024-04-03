He was granted bail of 175 million euros

Berlin. 80-year-old saves ex-president from foreclosure by loaning him 175 million euros But what drives him?

Donald Trump is rarely modest. Once Media boss, then President of the United States: Now 77, he always had the necessary change to fund a golden skyscraper and an expensive election campaign. A court is now threatening him with confiscation in a fraud case, just before his second term in office. Does this mean the end of the golf courses and luxury estate “Seven Springs”?

Thanks to a specific person Don Hankey Trump can keep his real estate for now. The 80-year-old company entered the breach for the former president and paid a court-imposed $175 million bail. Judges had originally sought $464 million. Hankey and Trump have already been in discussions for the amount, the businessman told ABC News.

read more: Trump's million-dollar payment is owed — and now it's threatened with seizure

Trump isn't the first customer of this kind: Hanky ​​has been lending money to uncredited customers

Hanky ​​Knight is the founder of Specialty Insurance Company. Former Presidents “This situation can be accommodated,” Hankey told ABC News.

Not from the plate, but from Car washer Hanky ​​is said to have fulfilled the American dream. According to Forbes, he washed and polished cars before becoming a successful salesman at his father's Ford car dealership. He took over in 1972 and built his current empire by lending to people with bad credit.

Hanky's net worth is 7.4 billion euros

After 52 years, “Forbes” puts the assets of insurance entrepreneurs at $ 7.4 billion – with a sharp increase. 3.2 billion more in 2021 US dollar was The entrepreneur is ranked 128th among the 400 richest Americans and 356th globally. Hankey Group, which also includes Knight Specialty Insurance Company, said it has accumulated assets worth $23.4 billion in 2023 – dollars. According to Forbes, the entrepreneur is pursuing an ambitious goal of achieving 20 percent annual sales growth for his company. He reportedly rents out his private vacation home in Malibu when it's vacant.

In addition to supporting former US presidents, the group has focused on… Automotive business Concentrated. According to Forbes, the division works with 30,000 U.S. car dealerships by providing loans to dealers. Although subprime loans, i.e. lending to customers with poor credit ratings, have gained notoriety since the 2008 financial crisis, he continues to rely on the business model.

Trump has to answer in court for many crimes. It is worth the money.

© DPA Pictures | Yuki Iwamura

With Trump, Hanky ​​was now able to expand its customer base. It remains unclear whether he is looking for income or acting for political reasons: “I would say it is a business decision, but I will also be a supporter,” he told the US broadcaster. If the election is held again Trumps At least the criminal ex-president will not be affected by the financial injection. After all, according to ABC News, he has already reportedly supported Trump's election campaign with donations.

Also exciting: Financial crisis? Trump wants to make money as a Bible seller

HANKEY: Trump deposited a small amount in cash

At the very least, his alleged actions prove that Hankey was not acting solely for financial gain A gap in memory. He told ABC News that he no longer knows whether Trump has safely deposited the investments. However, they have checked.

The amount of security also suggests a relationship of trust: “It's a relatively small number, and Donald Trump deposited the entire security in cash,” he said of the $175 million loan award process. “We're confident that we have good security,” Hankey said.

According to Forbes, Trump recently held assets worth $2.3 billion, but was unable to forfeit the full amount. To become short-term fluid, Trump stayed with his network “Social Reality” went public. The “X” alternative brought him billions of dollars in a short period of time. However, these are only a theoretical value so far, as according to the contract he is only allowed to sell the bonds in six months.