Sunday’s World Cup matches – Canada and Sweden can continue to hope – sport

Group A.

Sweden 3-1 Slovakia: Sweden is still on its way to the quarter-finals. The 11-time world champions beat Slovakia 3-1 (0-1, 1-0, 2-0) thanks to two late goals and climbed to fourth. Group A topped Switzerland thanks to a 6-0 win over newly promoted Belarus.

Group B.

Italy-Canada 1: 7: 7: 1 against Italy is Canada’s third victory. Andrew Mangiapan is Canadians’ recovery representative. The 25-year-old defender contributed 2 goals and scored 2 against Italy. Canadians must now beat world champion Finland on Tuesday. But if Kazakhstan beats Norway and Germany gets 3 points against Latvia and the USA, Canada will definitely miss the knockout stage even with 3 points against Finland.

Finland – Latvia 3-2nV: Finland was the only country participating in the World Cup to buy the quarter-finals ticket two days before the preliminary round matches. Against Latvia, they won 3-2. Anton Lundell scored the winning goal for Finland in overtime.



