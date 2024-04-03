April 3, 2024

Defense: US and Great Britain want to test AI together

Jordan Lambert April 3, 2024 2 min read

Both the US and the UK have their own guidelines for AI models. It also means they need to be vetted for safety. Now the two countries want to develop and implement at least one joint experiment to monitor potential risks and test AI.

Advertising

In addition to joint reviews, there should be a close exchange of all information and opportunities to contact each other's experts. “AI continues to evolve rapidly and both governments recognize the need to act now to ensure a common approach to AI security that can keep pace with the technology's evolving risks,” it said. British Government Press Release. A treaty between the United States and Great Britain should not be confined to either country. Further partnerships are planned with countries all over the world.

AI regulations in USA, UK and EU

The joint venture's work also aligns with the necessary work discussed at the AI ​​Security Summit last November. Representatives from several countries, as well as some of the biggest AI providers, gathered there to talk about the opportunities and risks of the technology. The result was the “Bletchley Declaration” signed by 28 countries except the United States, Great Britain, European countries, Saudi Arabia and China. The primary purpose of the declaration is to identify safety hazards that have social impacts.

In the US, President Joe Biden has issued an executive order aimed at regulating AI. However, it was initially aimed at federal officials who needed to test AI models. To do this, they must first develop tests and standards and define potential risks. Great Britain has launched several AI projects. That includes it Regulatory authorities are requested to submit commentsHow to deal with AI – It's still April. For example, the Data Protection Authority should present what data protection looks like in AI systems and what needs to be taken into account.

See also  John Bercow moves to the Labor Party - Politics

European AI legislation was recently rejected by the EU Parliament. In some cases, it already provides some specific terms. Some particularly dangerous AI systems may not be used, for example Social Scores, i.e. systematic tracking of citizens using AI. Other systems may only be used in exceptional cases, such as real-time biometric surveillance, when national security is at risk. On the other hand, so-called general purpose AI (GPAI), is less restrictive. But: even here, standards and monitoring mechanisms are still being developed. What the risks of GPAI are are not yet decisively negotiated.


(emw)

To home page

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

He was granted bail of 175 million euros

April 3, 2024 Jordan Lambert
2 min read

On Prince Harry's return to UK: Duchess Meghan worried

April 2, 2024 Jordan Lambert
3 min read

Nippon Steel emphasizes its 'deep roots' in US as it pursues acquisition of US Steel – March 31, 2024 at 7:00 pm

April 2, 2024 Jordan Lambert

You may have missed

2 min read

Science: 10 million euros for young research groups

April 3, 2024 Faye Stephens
2 min read

Lionel Messi at Inter Miami in the American League as an example: American sports depend on veteran stars

April 3, 2024 Eileen Curry
2 min read

Look over the shoulders of the Augsburg Philharmonic Orchestra with virtual reality goggles

April 3, 2024 Gilbert Cox
4 min read

Earthquake in Taiwan: hundreds injured and at least seven dead

April 3, 2024 Esmond Barker