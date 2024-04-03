Awesome Travel Tips for Whale Watching in Canada

No creature fascinates mankind like the whale. This may be due to chance encounter size, habitat and luck. With more coastline than any other country in the world, Canada has the best conditions for photo-winning whale watching. Here we tell you which whales you can see where.

Watch how orcas play in their lap

Where do close-knit communities of orcas live? In British Columbia. People who cannot imagine living anywhere else and therefore spend their entire cetacean life in a particular environment. In fact, orcas also exhibit taste. Finally there is Vancouver Island A real feast for the eyes. While it's hard to see around the world, it's certain here: the so-called resident killer whales are present year-round. Orcas are very intelligent, very friendly and communicative animals. About 300 orcas live in the island's waters and roam the Robson Bight Ecological Reserve. The area is a designated killer whale sanctuary – the only such sanctuary in Canada. Boats are prohibited in this protected area to protect the orca population.

Every summer, groups of orcas come to this part of Johnstone Strait to scour the barnacled reefs and seabed. They are used annually Salmon trains Impressed, it flows through the strait from late June. For example, if you visit the Sunshine Coast around Sechelt, you can also book orca tours. They lead to the coast of Vancouver Island, and the possibility of a magical encounter with killer whales is high. On Vancouver Island, a tour from Telegraph Cove is well worth it. Outside of British Columbia, killer whales are also found in the Gulf of St. Lawrence on the Atlantic coast.

A very beautiful experience for sure Private charterOrcas should be observed exclusively and quietly.

Go to Belugas

All Belugas Easily identified by the melon-like head and white color. It is a very sociable whale that feeds on crabs, squid and sea snails. These toothed whales are found in the St. Lawrence Estuary, Newfoundland and the Arctic. But in Churchill, the polar bear capital of Hudson Bay. The shallow water and lack of natural predators such as orcas make this a great observation area. The best time is June to September, when about 50,000 belugas migrate through the Churchill River estuary and Hudson Bay. Here, too, visiting the whales is best done by kayak – you'll be so close that you can hear the belugas whistling, clicking and humming.

It is a unique experience Beluga Aqua Gliding Presented by Lazy Bear Expedition. An adventure where you can glide down the Churchill River or Hudson Bay at eye level with belugas.

Jumping humpbacks stand next to whales

It's easy to spot the most common type of whale in Canada – the humpback whale, which stands out for its flat head and long pectoral fins. It is found primarily on the coasts of Vancouver Island, Newfoundland and Labrador, New Brunswick, and the Gulf of St. Lawrence. Nova Scotia to meet The best time to see these whales in Canada is from June to October, when they hunt for fish, plankton and krill near the coast. Newfoundland and Labrador has the best opportunities to spot whales, as the province is home to most of Canada's whale species. This includes humpback whales, about 12,000 of which come here to forage. Other marine life such as porpoises, seals and dolphins can also be found here. Humpback whales are another frequent sighting Bay of Fundy Between New Brunswick and Nova Scotia.

at Jolly Breeze Tours In St. Andrews (New Brunswick) you can not only book a private zodiac tour, but also go whale watching on a traditional tall ship.

Wa(h)l's agony – There are other types of whales to see at these places:

Tofino, British Columbia

Tofino, a small town on the west coast of the island, is a hotspot for whale watching on Vancouver Island. Apart from riding the waves, you can also observe different types of whales. In addition to orcas, these include humpback whales and gray whales. As the waters here are a migration route for gray whales, locals hold the Pacific Rim Whale Festival in March. A worthwhile experience that can easily be combined with a whale watching tour.

Nunavut

Farther north is Canada's northernmost region, known for its untouched nature. In Nunavut You can observe polar bears and whales in their natural environment. Above all, the unique and hard-to-find narwhals make a whale watching tour in this province so unique. The narwhal's most distinctive feature is the tusk that protrudes from the head. It is equipped with millions of nerve endings that you can use to touch or taste. The best time to spot these special creatures is between July and September. In remote and untouched areas of Nunavut, apart from narwhals, you can also find belugas from the same family.

Cape Breton Highlands and Halifax, Nova Scotia

The Cape Breton Highlands Nova Scotia's mountainous coastal region is ideal for whale watching. Various species of whales, commonly fin whales, minke whales, pilot whales, humpback whales and blue whales can be found here. But other marine animals are also frequent guests here: dolphins, seals and porpoises, to name a few. July and August are the best times for whale watching on a catamaran or zodiac.

Tadosac, Quebec

Tadosac is one of the best whale watching spots in Eastern Canada. This historic village is located at the confluence of the St. Lawrence and Saguenay rivers. Often underestimated, it is home to a total of 13 species of whales, including beluga and humpback whales, as well as blue, minke and fin whales. Whale watching or river cruises are available from a boat or razi from June to October.