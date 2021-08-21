Top News

Earthquake reported (unconfirmed): 30 miles northwest of Westminster, Orange County, California, USA, on Saturday August 21, 2021 at 1:31 am local time

August 21, 2021
Jordan Lambert

Our seismographer received reports of tremors that may have been caused by an earthquake that may have occurred near Beverly Hills, California at approximately 8:31 AM GMT. As long as there is no official data confirming this event as an earthquake, there is still speculation as to whether the earthquake actually occurred.

Updated: Aug 21 2021 11:07 GMT –

34.0478°N / 118.39314°W (Orange, California, US)
Seismic opposite pole: 34.048°S/61.607°E
Nearest volcano: Lake Lavik (172 km / 107 mi)
Nearby places and cities:
3 km southeast Beverly Hills (pop: 34900) -> Near earthquake!
3 km north Culver City (bang: 39700) -> earthquake is near!
6 km southwest of West Hollywood (pop: 36200) -> earthquake is near!
8 km southwest Hollywood (pop: 167700) -> earthquake is near!
9 km west Koreatown (pop: 124300) -> Near earthquake!
10 km from ENE Santa Monica (pop: 93200) -> Near earthquake!
10 km northwest of Englewood (pop: 111700) -> earthquake is near!
11 km southwest of Universal City (Pop count: 105000) -> Earthquakes nearby!
14 km west Angels (pop: 3,971,900) -> Earthquakes nearby!
576 km southeast of Sacramento (pop: 490700) -> Near earthquake!

Weather in the epicenter at the time of the earthquake:
thick clouds 20.1 °C (68 F), humidity: 83%, wind: 0 m/s (1 knot) from WSW

Primary data source: VolcanoDiscovery

Canoga Park (25.6 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Horizontal (lateral) oscillates / 5-10 seconds : I felt two small earthquakes around 1:30 AM. I was in the bathroom and hung towels, bathroom jets were moving and my cat was looking all over the apartment, it felt like a 2.0, definitely felt like an earthquake

Huntington Beach (51.2 km southeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Single side vibration / Very short : quick shake

Fullerton California / Weak shaking (MMI III) / 10-15 seconds : The ground was shaking under our feet and things on the table were moving

Beaumont California Mild vibration (MMI IV) : Just like an RV picked up and dropped

San Bernardino / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / 20-30 seconds

