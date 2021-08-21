Earthquake reported (unconfirmed): 30 miles northwest of Westminster, Orange County, California, USA, on Saturday August 21, 2021 at 1:31 am local time

Our seismographer received reports of tremors that may have been caused by an earthquake that may have occurred near Beverly Hills, California at approximately 8:31 AM GMT. As long as there is no official data confirming this event as an earthquake, there is still speculation as to whether the earthquake actually occurred.
21. August 08:37 UTC: First message: VolcanoDiscovery after 6 minutes.
Date and time: August 21, 2021 08:31:43 UTC –
Local time in the epicenter: Saturday Aug 21 2021 1:31 AM (GMT -7)
Size: Unknown
Earthquake depth: 10.0 km
The epicenter geogr. wide length: 34.0478°N / 118.39314°W (Orange, California, US)
Seismic opposite pole: 34.048°S/61.607°E
Nearest volcano: Lake Lavik (172 km / 107 mi)
Nearby places and cities:
3 km southeast Beverly Hills (pop: 34900) -> Near earthquake!
3 km north Culver City (bang: 39700) -> earthquake is near!
6 km southwest of West Hollywood (pop: 36200) -> earthquake is near!
8 km southwest Hollywood (pop: 167700) -> earthquake is near!
9 km west Koreatown (pop: 124300) -> Near earthquake!
10 km from ENE Santa Monica (pop: 93200) -> Near earthquake!
10 km northwest of Englewood (pop: 111700) -> earthquake is near!
11 km southwest of Universal City (Pop count: 105000) -> Earthquakes nearby!
14 km west Angels (pop: 3,971,900) -> Earthquakes nearby!
576 km southeast of Sacramento (pop: 490700) -> Near earthquake!
thick clouds 20.1 °C (68 F), humidity: 83%, wind: 0 m/s (1 knot) from WSW
Primary data source: VolcanoDiscovery
Compare earthquake data from different agencies
Tip: The more different agencies report the same earthquake, the more reliable the data and the more accurate one can derive the average value for magnitude, depth, etc. It usually takes a few hours for the seismic data to be accurately assessed and for the information to be of reliable accuracy. This often causes the volume and other data to correct up or down over and over again in the first few hours.
User ratings for this earthquake (5)
Canoga Park (25.6 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Horizontal (lateral) oscillates / 5-10 seconds : I felt two small earthquakes around 1:30 AM. I was in the bathroom and hung towels, bathroom jets were moving and my cat was looking all over the apartment, it felt like a 2.0, definitely felt like an earthquake
Huntington Beach (51.2 km southeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Single side vibration / Very short : quick shake
Fullerton California / Weak shaking (MMI III) / 10-15 seconds : The ground was shaking under our feet and things on the table were moving
Beaumont California Mild vibration (MMI IV) : Just like an RV picked up and dropped
San Bernardino / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / 20-30 seconds
Previous earthquakes in the same area
