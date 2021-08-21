Earthquake reported (unconfirmed): 30 miles northwest of Westminster, Orange County, California, USA, on Saturday August 21, 2021 at 1:31 am local time

Input:

Canoga Park (25.6 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Horizontal (lateral) oscillates / 5-10 seconds : I felt two small earthquakes around 1:30 AM. I was in the bathroom and hung towels, bathroom jets were moving and my cat was looking all over the apartment, it felt like a 2.0, definitely felt like an earthquake

Huntington Beach (51.2 km southeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Single side vibration / Very short : quick shake

Fullerton California / Weak shaking (MMI III) / 10-15 seconds : The ground was shaking under our feet and things on the table were moving

Beaumont California Mild vibration (MMI IV) : Just like an RV picked up and dropped

San Bernardino / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / 20-30 seconds