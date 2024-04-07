Harry's trip to Great Britain – Meghan 'never wants to set foot there again'.

The 10th anniversary celebrations of the Invictus Games – Prince Harry's ultimate heart project – will take place in May. Naturally, the 39-year-old will not miss this event and will travel to Great Britain to attend the event. He is usually always supported at his 'Invictus Games' appearances by his wife, Duchess Meghan, who accompanies him to events. But it is questionable whether the mother-of-two will also attend the anniversary celebrations – royal expert Charles Ray is certain that Meghan will never return to Great Britain.

The royal expert is sure that Meghan no longer wants to have anything to do with Great Britain

The journalist now explained this to “the sun“I am of the opinion that Meghan will never set foot in the UK again. “I don’t think she wants anything to do with this country at all.”

At first he was a huge fan of Harry's wife. But over time, his opinion about Meghan changed. Charles Ray is convinced that the former Suits actress made the decision to turn her back on royal life and Harry's country of origin and emigrate to the United States. “I don't think she understood the hierarchy in the royal family. You have the king, you have the Prince of Wales, and then you have everyone below him. But she wanted to be the star.”

Duchess Meghan's attendance at the Invictus Games remains open

It remains to be seen whether Charles Ray will be right in his assumption and Harry will appear alone at the anniversary of the Invictus Games on May 8 – for which a special service has been planned at St Paul's Cathedral. However, it has not yet been officially confirmed whether Meghan will be there or not.